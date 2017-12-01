Wantz to open concept pop-up ahead of digital launch

Curated marketplace for fashion, lifestyle, and arts, Wantz is launching with a concept pop-up in London’s Covent Garden this month, ahead of its 2018 digital launch.

Founded by Alexander Smbatyan, Alexei Obidin and Sofi Babayan, the global curated marketplace is set to open on December 6 at 28 Floral Street, offering a brand mix spanning fashion, art and lifestyle.

Sofi Babayan, chief operating officer of Wantz said: “London is our home, it’s where Wantz is based and felt like the natural place to open our first concept pop-up store. London is a quintessential city, a mix of cultures and opinions. We wanted our first location to be a mix of Eastern and Western brands and artists curated into a homely environment.

“We are very lucky to launch Wantz to the world in Covent Garden, a place where art and fashion are uniquely blended just in time for Christmas. Christmas is spend at home, so we’re inviting customers to start their holidays with us.”

In 2018, Wantz will open mobile and online platforms, allowing customers to discover and connect with independent designers and artists from around the world, offering a content-rich shopping experience teamed with offline pop-up stores across the world.

Tapping into the global creative community, Wantz aims to offer an “ever-changing curation” and each season they will partner with local industry advocates and tastemakers, who offer an “interesting point of view in their native creative field”. The concept aims to be a collaboration between buyers, artists and influencers never seen before.

Wantz is looking to offer the customer a lifestyle shopping experience, a place to shop the latest trends alongside timeless artworks and chic collectibles. With that in mind, the London concept store will be designed to mirror a home complete with kitchen, lounge and bedroom. The art on the walls will be available to purchase alongside the ready-to-wear and accessories located throughout the two-story boutique.

The launch edit available at the London concept pop-up is an ‘East meets West’ fusion curated by Bev Malik, Anka Tsitsishvili and Sofya Simakova, who have come together to source a unique offering of brands and artists hailing from the UK, central Europe, Russia and South America.

Brands include Jonathan Simkhai, Talitha, Brogger, Teatum Jones, Sarahs Bags, Paula Mendoza, Vanina, Eddie Borgo, Rockins, 0711, Lalo Cardigans, Babukhadia , Tatuna Nikolaishvili and 10Gran Jewellery.

The Wantz London concept store is open from December 6 - 23.

Images: courtesy of Wantz