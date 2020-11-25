War Paint For Men announces retail partnership with Reiss

War Paint For Men, the men’s make-up brand, has announced a retail partnership with fashion retailer Reiss.

The make-up brand that challenges masculine stereotypes will offer its tinted moisturiser, primer, bronzer, concealer and their newest release, beard and brow gel, through Reiss’ website as well as in several stores in the UK and in the US.

Reiss, known for being extremely selective in its retail partners, explained in a statement that they chose to work with War Paint because of “their shared values and commitment to men’s mental health”.

The War Paint offering will be available online at Reiss.com as well as have an in-store presence in 15 UK stores plus three stores in New York in the coming weeks.

Commenting on the announcement, War Paint For Men’s founder Danny Gray, said in a statement: “Reiss is one of my favourite clothing brands, so I really trust them with my brand. War Paint For Men and Reiss have a lot in common, we both want to help men feel good about themselves, inside and out, by boosting their confidence.

“I know that I can go into a Reiss, or go online, and pick up clothes that will make me feel good, and now War Paint will be able to add to that experience, giving men more options in their appearance.”

Reiss menswear director, Alex Field added: “Danny Gray is a modern gentleman and Reiss was interested in the story and benefits of War paint, particularly the men’s mental health aspect of it. We have been dressing men since 1971 and want to provide the tools to make them feel confident. We are proud to work with Danny and the War Paint brand on helping this cause.”

