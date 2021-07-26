War Paint For Men opens world-first men’s make-up store

British beauty brand War Paint for Men, known for its tinted moisturisers, concealer, beard and brow gels, has opened the world’s first men’s make-up store on London’s Carnaby Street.

The store stocks the full range of War Paint for Men products and offers men the chance to learn about make-up options and trial products. The space also features beauty technology, including ‘Designed by Me,’ the world’s first fully customised service that creates bespoke foundation or tinted moisturiser made precisely for any skin tone in-store.

Other features include ‘Ask Danny,’ an interactive digital Q&A with founder Danny Gray. Consumers can ask a screen, displaying Danny sitting in a chair, any question about War Paint or men’s make-up. High-tech programming and pre-recorded responses will allow Danny to answer any consumer question.

Founder of War Paint for Men, Danny Gray said in a statement: “I’m so proud and excited to be opening the world’s first men’s makeup brand store in London. For me it was so important that this wasn’t just about opening a shop to sell products, it was about creating somewhere for people to have an experience.

“I wanted to create a relaxed, inviting place to help men feel comfortable to have a conversation and learn more about makeup, get a haircut or even talk about mental health. Everything we’re trying to do as a brand is about normalising men using products and tools to help them feel more confident and our store is here to do just that.”

War Paint for Men, founded in 2015, sells its products in more than 80 countries and previously opened the world’s first men’s make-up brand counter in a retail store at John Lewis. It is also stocked in Harvey Nichols, <a href=”https://fashionunited.uk/news/retail/war-paint-for-men-announces-retail-partnership-with-reiss/2020112552181” target=”_self”><u>Reiss</u></a>, and MR Porter in the UK, Sephora in Australia, Loft in Japan and Arnotts in Ireland.

Image: courtesy of War Paint for Men

Image: courtesy of War Paint for Men

Image: courtesy of War Paint for Men

Image: courtesy of War Paint for Men

Image: courtesy of War Paint for Men