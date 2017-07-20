Warm weather boosted UK retail for June says ONS

Warm weather, strong summer collections and sales have helped boost clothing sales across the UK, according to new data from The Office for National Statistics (ONS). ONS released data representing a percentage rise of 0.4 percent in value of UK retail sales this June, compared to a month earlier in May, which saw a decrease of 1.1 percent in value.

June’s increase in value contributed to a 1.6 percent overall rise in value for Q2, compared to the first quarter of 2017 which saw an overall fall of 1.4 percent in sales according to ONS. "Looking at the quarterly data, the underlying trend as suggested by the three-month on three-month movement is one of growth, following a fall in quarter 1, suggesting a relatively flat first half of 2017," said Kate Davies, Office for National Statistics Senior Statistician.

This flat first half of the year follows uncertainty around the aftermath of the Brexit vote last June - though, “any anxiety over the general election, Brexit or the squeeze on disposable incomes appears to have been put to one side for the moment,” said Richard Lim, Chief Executive, Retail Economics - an independent economics research consultancy focused on the UK retail industry.

“June’s retail sales bounced back as warmer weather drove shoppers onto the high street. As temperatures soared, consumers decided to refresh their summer wardrobes with clothing and footwear retailers performing particularly well,” continued Lim.

The weather was not responsible for all rising figures though, with online sales equating to approximately 16.2 percent of retail spending, increasing by 15.9 percent year-on-year excluding sales of automotive fuel. Store prices have also increased by an average 2.7 percent since last June. Encouraged by summer discounting, consumer spending has increased by 5.7 percent year-on-year, proving that June’s warm weather was not the only contribution to increased figures.

As Britain begins negotiations to leave the European Union, retailers will be hoping that shoppers remain resilient, although expected pressures to households with rising inflation leaves the retail industry with as much uncertainty as the consumers.

Photo courtesy of Pexels