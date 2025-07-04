Wax London expands retail presence in the Gleneagles, Scotland

British menswear label Wax London has expanded its retail presence at the Gleneagles Retail Arcade in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Located with the iconic Gleneagles Hotel, the Victorian-style retail arcade houses a range of luxury boutiques including Pringle, Edamame, and Daughter. From July onwards, the Retail Arcade offers an extended range of Wax London’s signature menswear pieces, offering a broader assortment of styles, designs, and colours.

The retail expansion at Glenagles Retail Arcade is part of the brand’s expansion plan for the United Kingdom, which sees Wax London strengthen its physical presence in key markets. Offering visitors and locals alike the opportunity to discover the brand in person, the expansion in Scotland comes two months after Wax London entered the US market through an exclusive residency with Los Angeles retailer The Optimist, marking its first physical presence in the country.

Co-founded in 2015 by Tom Holmes, who also serves as designer to the brand, Wax London is inspired by global travels and British heritage. The brand currently operates three retail locations in London, its home base, and first ventured into retail in 2020 after previously focusing on building its presence via wholesale and online sales.