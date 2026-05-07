Wax London opens first Harrods pop-up with exclusive knitwear launch

British menswear label Wax London has opened its first pop-up at Harrods, marking a new stage in the brand’s retail expansion.

Located inside the Knightsbridge department store, the pop-up has been designed as a dedicated brand environment featuring custom-built wardrobes, a large digital display screen and illuminated branding. The space aims to reflect Wax London’s focus on texture, craftsmanship and contemporary menswear design.

Alongside the launch, the brand has introduced an exclusive Harrods limited-edition of its Tellaro knitwear style, which has been reworked in an ecru colourway with beige stripe detailing and crochet-inspired knit textures. Only 50 units of the style will be available, priced at 165 pounds.

Roger Wightman described the Harrods opening as a “landmark moment” for the business, adding that the pop-up was designed to reflect the brand’s identity and approach to craft.

The launch strengthens Wax London’s physical retail presence on the back of store openings in London and Leeds, seasonal events in the US and Asia, and a growth in wholesale capabilities over the past year.