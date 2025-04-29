Wax London to enter US retail market with The Optimist residency

British menswear label Wax London is set to officially enter the US market through an exclusive residency with Los Angeles retailer The Optimist.

The US retail debut marks the brand’s first physical presence in the region, where it had until now only been available via its online e-commerce platform.

From May 8, Wax London will now take up residency at the menswear store, located at Platform, Culver City, where it will offer its full menswear collection throughout the month.

Co-founded in 2015 by Tom Holmes, who also serves as designer to the brand, Wax London draws inspiration from global travels and British heritage to inform collections of “characterful clothing made from responsibly sourced fabrics”, a press release states.

The company already operates three physical stores in London, the UK, its home base, having first ventured into retail in 2020 after previously following a strategy dedicated to wholesale and online sales.

Its presence in The Optimist is apt, considering the store’s emphasis on sleek menswear lines. Opened in 2019, the retailer typically houses US exclusive brands or pieces in an elevated setting, complete with custom furnishings, in-house consultations and cultural programming.