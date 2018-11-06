'Week of the Ones': Nike to drop a new Air Jordan 1 everyday this week

It looks like Nike is again embracing the ‘drop-culture’ craze, as the US label introduces ‘The Week of Ones’ series which will see a new Air Jordan 1 being dropped each day of this week. The sneakers are available to buy only via Nike’s European Sneakrs app.

“Since it first burst onto the scenes in 1984, the Air Jordan I has gone far beyond the hardcourt,” the brand said on its website. “It has long cemented its status as sneaker royalty, forever associated with streetwear, style and His Airness himself. To celebrate this icon, we’re bringing you The Week of The Ones. Five straight days of AJI fire, starting 5 November, only on SNEAKRS.”

So far only the Monday and Tuesday drops have been revealed, with a flashing gif momentarily teasing the other sneakers on the app’s homepage. On Monday the ‘Shadow’ Air Jordan 1 was revealed, with a price tag of 127.89 pounds, while on Tuesday the ‘PSG’ was revealed, with a price tag of 139.95 pounds. Unsurprisingly, they’ve both already sold out.