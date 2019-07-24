Weekday announces three new UK stores and earlier entry into Poland

Weekday has announced it will be entering the Polish market earlier than previously planned and will also be launching three UK stores expected to open late this year.

In May, the brand announced its planned market entry into Poland in spring 2020 with a store in the heart of the Warsaw district of Elektownia Powiśle. Now, it said it will be opening a store in the country’s cultural capital Krakow, expected to open in late 2019. The 305-square-metre store will be located in Galeria Kazimierz and will be Weekday`s first store in the country.

Weekday also announced it will be continuing its UK expansion with three new stores expected to open in late 2019. Two of the three stores will be in London, bringing its total number of stores in the UK capital to four. A 470-square-metre store will open on Shoreditch High Street in London`s East End, while a 270-square-metre store will open on Berwick Street in Soho.

The third 450-square-metre store will be Weekday’s first UK store outside of London and will open on Wellington Street in Sheffield.

The news comes as part of Weekday’s strong focus on expansion. So far in 2019, the brand has opened stores in four new countries.