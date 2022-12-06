Weekday Curated 2nd-hand is coming to the UK

Swedish fashion and streetwear brand Weekday will launch its Curated 2nd-hand concept in its London Shoreditch and Sheffield stores in the UK on December 9.

The Weekday Curated 2nd-hand concept, also available in Sweden, the Netherlands and Belgium, is one of the fashion brand’s circular business initiatives and offers a consignment-based store-in-store resale offering. It allows consumers to browse curated pre-loved fashion in person and sell their own in-season pre-loved fashion.

In London and Sheffield, Weekday will also offer a curated selection of “one-of-a-kind items and special second-hand pieces” from its partner vintage retailer Beyond Retro, such as oversized blazers, shirts, and trench coats.

Commenting on the launch, Kim Holm, managing director at Weekday, said in a statement: “We are so happy to finally launch our Curated 2nd-hand concept in the vintage fashion city London and Sheffield. After our successful launches of this concept in Sweden, Netherlands and Belgium the United Kingdom felt like a natural progression.

“We are excited moving forward with our circular initiatives, which Weekday Curated 2nd-hand is one of. Not only will they reinforce a circular mindset, but we also believe our global community will embrace these concepts.”

Weekday added in the release that it is “looking forward” to expanding the Curated 2nd-hand concept into further countries.