Weekday launches ‘store to door’ retail and delivery service

Swedish street and fashion brand Weekday has teamed up with Danish tech company Zliide to launch a ‘store to door’ retail and delivery service.

Zliide has developed a retail shopping app that aims to “enhance the way we buy” by allowing consumers to shop fashion in the same way they order food.

Through the app, customers can browse up-to-date inventory at their local Weekday store and simply place an order and have it delivered within three hours, free of charge. All deliveries will be made by bicycle and are guaranteed to arrive within the allotted timeframe.

The customer can also use the app and shop themselves in-store and use the self-checkout option.

Initially available in Denmark, Weekday hopes to roll the app across all other EU territories in the future.

Mattias Eriksson, head of growth and business development at Weekday, said in a statement: “We are very excited to launch this partnership with a new start-up as part of our continuous strive to elevate the Weekday store experience. All the while assuring that our customer needs are met in regard to seamless shopping within the digital era.”

Currently, the app offers free deliveries from the Weekday’s Aarhus store and from mid-May from Weekday Amager Torv, Copenhagen.

Founded in 2002, Weekday currently has stores in 16 countries and ships to 97 markets.