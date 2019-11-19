Weekday opens new Shoreditch London store

Fashion retailer Weekday, which is set to open a further three UK stores before the end of November, two in London and one in Sheffield, has started with the opening of its Shoreditch London store.

The 5,000 square foot store located on Shoreditch High Street features a hybrid of upscaled industrial materials inspired by the city-scape for an “inspirational shopping experience”.

The aim of the East London hub is to create a backdrop for “creativity and self-expression” for customers, explained the retailer, and includes a store-made studio, with screen-printing stations in which Zeigeist prints, reflecting global events and happenings, will be created on a weekly basis.

To celebrate the opening of its Shoreditch store, Weekday has teamed up with seven London creatives to co-create a limited edition print capsule collection, one for each day of the week. The seven creative talents range from art, design, music, fashion, photography, skate and activism and were selected to encapsulate Weekday’s youth and diversity driven aesthetic.

The limited edition print capsule features designs by Betty Belle, Cam Barr, Char Ellesse, Josh Williams, Miraa May, Zak Abel and Rene Matich across Weekday jeans, denim jackets, hoodies, t-shirts and sweatshirts and will be sold exclusively at new Weekday Shoreditch store.

Following the Shoreditch store launch will be the brand’s slightly smaller, 2,800 square foot Soho location at 34-35 Berwick Street opening on November 22.

Founded in 2002, Weekday currently ships to 19 markets and has stores in 12 countries, offering a curated mix of women’s and men’s fashion and accessories as well as a small selection of external brands. Weekday is also committed to using sustainable materials, with less environmental impact on the planet, with over 68 percent of its products currently made from sustainable materials.

