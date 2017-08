H&M group have revealed that Weekday will launch their second UK store at Westfield Stratford, this Autumn.

The brand, which finds inspiration in youth culture and street style debuted in London earlier this month on August 18. Opening on Regent Street alongside the group’s new brand Arket.

Weekday was founded in Sweden, 2002 and joined the H&M group in 2008. The brand now counts 29 stores in eight countries, and an online store for 18 markets.

Photo courtesy of Weekday