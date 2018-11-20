Weekday to open debut stores in Iceland and Luxembourg

During spring/summer 2019, Swedish denim brand Weekday, part of the H&M family of labels, plans to open its' first stores in Iceland and Luxembourg, and will continue its' expansion in Belgium with two more new stores.

The company said in a statement that Weekday's first store in Iceland will be located in Smáralind, Iceland’s largest shopping center, located in Kópavogur, in the greater Reykjavik area. The first store in Luxembourg will be in the new La Cloche d’Or Shopping Center, located in the La Grande Région and at the heart of the new Luxembourg city quarter.

Weekday will also expand its presence in Belgium with two new stores. The first store will open in early spring in Leuven, while the second store in Sint-Pieters Nieuwstraat, Ghent will open in late summer. With these two openings in spring/summer, Weekday will have a total of five stores in Belgium.

The company added that the brand is in expansion mode, with new stores planned across Europe throughout 2019. The rollout includes stores in existing markets as well as two new markets.

Launched in 2002 in Stockholm, Weekday now has stores across Austria, Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden and the UK, among others.

Picture:Weekday website