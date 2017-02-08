Weekday to open in London and Paris

Weekday, the Scandinavian brand owned by the H&M group, is expanding its retail footprint with store openings planned in London and Paris this spring/summer.

The stores will be located on Regent Street in London and on Rue Vieille du Temple in Paris' Marais district, said the brand, marking two new markets this year for the retailer.

Launched in 2002 in Stockholm, Weekday currently has 27 stores across Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden, and it has stated that it has a “strong expansion plan” to grow in its existing markets as well as expanding into new countries in the coming years.

“The UK and France have always been on the agenda for our European expansion, as both cities are fashion capitals. To open on Regent Street in London is a big opportunity for us, as it is one of the world’s premier shopping destinations,” said the brand’s managing director, David Thörewik. “Rue Vieille du Temple is the epitome of current and youthful fashion in Paris. We are confident that our modern and mindful approach to fashion will be a great fit for both these two new locations.”

Weekday is known for its minimal staples and denim offering, aimed at “urban, conscious and style aware young adults”. It carries an extensive in-house collection as well as a small selection of external brands.

Confirmation of the opening dates will be announced in the coming months.

Images: courtesy of Weekday