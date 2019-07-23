Weekday to open three new UK stores

H&M-owned retail brand, Weekday is opening three new UK stores later this year, with the expansion taking the number of stores in the country to five.

Two of the three shops will be located in London, with the first, a 5,000 square foot store on Shoreditch High Street, while the other will be a 2,900 square foot store on Berwick Street in Soho.

These two new additions to the capital will mean Weekday will have four stores in London.

The third opening will be a 4,800 square foot shop on Wellington Street in Sheffield and will mark Weekday`s first UK store outside London.

Founded in 2002, Weekday offers a unique retail experience and a curated mix of women’s and men’s assortments as well as a small selection of external brands.

The UK expansion is part of Weekday’s strategic plans to open new stores across Europe throughout 2019, with the rollout of additional stores taking place in existing markets as well as three new countries. Currently, Weekday has stores in Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden and the UK.

Image: courtesy of Weekday