Weekly footfall remains flat in lead up to Easter yet surpasses 2024 levels

Footfall over the week from April 13 to 20 remained entirely flat in comparison to the week prior, according to new data from MRI Software. However, compared to the week leading up to Easter in 2024, which came at the earlier date of March 24 to 30, activity across shopping destinations was noticeably higher.

While on a weekly basis, high streets saw a “modest drop” in footfall, compared to last year these areas reported a 15.7 percent increase. This was followed by growth in footfall for retail parks at 8.1 percent and shopping centres at 7.1 percent, both of which also welcomed a slight upward trend week-on-week. Overall, compared to the earlier date of March in 2024, all UK destinations saw a 11.8 percent increase in footfall.

Weekly, there were drops in footfall in almost all regions of the UK, with Scotland feeling the most impact at a decline of 6.6 percent. Wales welcomed the highest uptick in weekly footfall of 3.3 percent, followed by the South East at 2.2 percent. Compared to the Easter week of 2024, however, all regions recorded significant increases. Greater London led the way in this respect with a growth of 15.8 percent, followed by the West Midlands at 12 percent and the South East at 11 percent.

Evidence of shoppers possibly travelling abroad for the holidays could be seen in a WoW drop in footfall at coastal and market towns of 6.7 and 4.7 percent, respectively. Compared to 2024 levels, however, historic towns welcomed an 11.7 percent increase and market towns a 10 percent increase.