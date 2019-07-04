Wembley Park Market opens

The first phase of a 4,000 square foot market in Wembley Park with an emphasis on local makers and eco-friendly retail has opened.

Wembley Park Market, which focuses on retailers in fashion, food, homeware, wellness and services, has welcomed its first seven independent retailers including zero-waste food and household store Patoka, eco-friendly home fragrance brand Lagom, as well as a specialist barber, an artisanal maker gallery and an ethical food, crafts, homeware and arts collective.

The market is located in the heart of Wembley Park, the three billion pound urban development being delivered by Quintain. Adjacent to the National Stadium, the development is a new neighbourhood for North London estimated to attract over 20 million visitors a year and benefit from an annual retail spend of 328 million pounds with almost 70 new shops, restaurants and services.

Matt Slade, retail director at Quintain, said in a statement: ‘‘This mix of retailers is exactly what we had aimed to bring to Wembley Park Market and is a very positive indication of what the further phases hold. Community and enterprise go hand-in-hand in Wembley Park, so it’s important that we continue to nourish the independent brands that put their confidence in the scheme and the huge opportunity that it brings with it.

“We are very much looking forward to seeing these brands thrive and are enormously proud of the part that the Market will play in that.”