Westfield has a record Boxing Day

Shoppers flocked to Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City in search of deals on Boxing Day, with footfall up 3.4 percent on last year.

Both shopping centres recorded more than 363,000 shoppers on Boxing Day, which marks the busiest ever day on record for Westfield London since it opened its doors in 2008 with over 189,000 customers.

Myf Ryan, chief marketing officer Europe and group director of brand and strategic marketing for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, said in a statement: “Boxing Day has once again proved to be one of the busiest days of the year and we’ve welcomed more than 363,000 visitors across both Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City. Local and international visitors have flocked to our centres to make the most of the festive season by combining the best in retail with leisure and entertainment.”

Westfield had a series of festive activations had it states “helped drive strong footfall in the run-up to Christmas,” including the Winter Village, a Christmas market first for Westfield London, featuring everything from traditional German sausages and mulled wine, to artisan produce chocolate treats, cheeses and handcrafted gin from a range of British traders.

Other experiences ranged from a Nordic-themed Christmas grotto at both centres to Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief pop-up store and Merry Mutts Motel at Westfield London which was a drop your dog and shop service.