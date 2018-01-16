Westfield London gears up expansion opening with job fair

London - UK shopping centre Westfield London is set to host a two-day job fair to help new brands opening under its Shepherd's Bush extension find the right candidates.

Taking place from January 30 to 31, the event will share information on new roles at retailers such as Primark, Adidas, Bo Concept as well as Bravissimo, seeking to the fill the up to 8,000 new roles.

The job fair comes a few months before the opening of Westfield's 600 million pound expansion this March. Westfield London's new expansion is set to create an additional 740,000 square feet of retail, dining and leisure space, boosting the total number of stores to 450, making it the largest shopping centre in Europe.

"We are looking forward to welcoming all who are interested in employment and training to our Westfield Job Show, where they can find out about the thousands of exciting opportunities available in retail, customer service and hospitality at Westfield London," commented Duncan Bower, director of development at Westfield.

"As a wider employment and training group, with Hammersmith & Fulham Council and together local colleges, we have done a great deal to help inform and prepare the local community for these jobs and now, with the launch of the expansion just over two months away, we encourage local residents to head along to the Job Show to apply."

Since its opening its doors to the public in 2008, Westfield London has created over 12,000 new jobs, either as a direct employer or through its growing list of retail tenants.

Photo: Westfield London