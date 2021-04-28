Westfield offers start-ups shop window space

Shopping centre owner Westfield has given six online businesses founded during the pandemic shop window space, as part of its ‘Side Hustle Heroes’ initiative.

Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City will host the side hustle start-ups, as part of its strategy to support small business as non-essential retail re-opens, offering each new business a window to display their products until June.

The brands span fashion, homeware and beauty, including bespoke tie-dye clothing and accessories brand Ava May, created by luxury PR consultant Abbie Lewi whilst on maternity leave last year. Ava May was born out of Lewi looking for a creative distraction, and the perfect tie-dye sweatshirt and has developed into a personalised service offering everything from loungewear to scrunchies.

Other brands include self-care subscription service Tingle, sustainable paint company Pickleson Paint Co, family-run dried flowers boutique Three Sisters Farm, hand-dipped candle company Fairholme Studio, and MH Living homeware and accessories founded by visual stylist Molly Hill.

QR codes are available to scan on each store window to lead directly onto each company’s social channels and websites.

Harita Shah, marketing director UK and creative, media, events, and brand, Europe, at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, said: “Whilst the pandemic has been a tough time for many it has also simultaneously presented an opportunity for the nation to turn their hobbies and passions into their very own businesses launching online over the past 12 months.

“With people craving physical experiences more so than ever before and 49 percent of consumers wanting to buy more locally sourced products, we’re bringing these online brands offline into a physical space for the first time. We’re delighted to be able to hero and support these London entrepreneurs giving them direct exposure to the millions of shoppers who visit our centres each year.”