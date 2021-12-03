Westfield sees return of global brands for festive shopping

Westfield London has welcomed back a variety of global brands for the festive shopping period.

Coming to Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City, the brands look to engage with visitors with pop-ups and in centre activations. Both London centres have seen around 40 million visitors since they reopened in spring.

In Westfield London, Nike is bringing the Nike Kids Play Lab, with a series of fun games created by children encouraging children to play. Boots is offering beauty experiences from Givenchy and Dior. Both beauty brands will have a stand outside Boots, offering fragrance samples.

Westfield’s How We Shop research revealed that Londoner’s desire for in-store experiences has increased since 2020, from 48 percent to 52 percent.

“The festive period at Westfield centres offers real opportunities for brands to engage with existing and completely new audiences whilst capitalising on a boosted shopping drive,” said head of brand experience and partnerships, UK and Europe at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Grace Charge.

Other brands, such as JP Morgan, will host a digital immersive experience called the Chase Octagon in Westfield London, creating an immersive experience that seeks to relax or energise its viewer. Other brands such as Bosch, Oculus, Deezer Lenovo, Ploom and Pernod will offer a variety of concepts, each designed to attract customers for festive shopping.

At Westfield Stratford City, Givenchy and Dior will also promote their fragrances outside of Boots, and tobacco brands Zyn and Ploom will be offering experiential stands as a part of their strategy.

“It’s exciting to welcome such globally-recognised brands to launch interactive, in-person pop-up events and experiences for visitors to discover and enjoy,” said Charge.

The events will run during the festive period, from the end of November up until the end of December.