Westfield Stratford City attracts 50 million visitors

Westfield Stratford City in East London has attracted 50 million visitors in the last year, hitting the milestone for the first time.

Since opening in 2011, Westfield Stratford, owned by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, has welcomed more than 323 million visitors, and generated retail sales of more than 7.4 billion pounds.

Michel Dessolain, Europe chief operating officer for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, said in a statement: “We are very proud to reach another UK first at Westfield Stratford City with footfall topping 50 million in twelve months. It is fitting that a destination at the heart of the Olympic legacy story continues to break records.

“Expectations for future growth are very strong with an estimated 22 billion pounds to be invested by 2027 bringing more retail, homes and offices, as well as cultural and learning institutions to the area.”

The announcement signals another first for the centre, it broke UK footfall records when it attracted 47 million people in its first year, which saw 9 million visiting during the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Westfield Stratford City also set another British best in welcoming over 220 million visitors in its first five years, with retail sales of 5 billion pounds.

To coincide with the footfall record, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield also released data revealing the key trends which have shaped Westfield Stratford City and the broader retail landscape since the centre opened, which has included rising trends in wellness, beauty, dining and jewellery.

Its research reveals that jewellery sales have increased by 47 percent, while homeware sales are up by 65.6 percent, and health and beauty sales have risen 54.7 percent with over 20 stores reflecting the growing wellness trend.

In addition, food and beverage sales are up 30.4 percent, with over 80 outlets catering for a shoppers looking for enhanced dining options.

Westfield Stratford City is home to over 30 ‘UK first’ stores and concepts for local and international retailers such as Victoria’s Secret, Stradivarius, Ikea and Smiggle.

Images: courtesy of Westfield Stratford City