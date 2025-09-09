Westfield to host multi-brand retail incubator Co.lective

Multi-brand pop-up destination Co.lective, founded by retail strategist and former M&S buyer Ami Rabheru, is opening retail incubator kiosks in Westfield White City this month to enable next-gen, independent e-commerce brands to connect with consumers in real life.

The Co.lective will open in Westfield from September 18 and will showcase eight brands on weekly rotation within its curated incubator kiosk, which draws its design from shipping boxes in a playful nod to the e-commerce origins of the brands featured.

Westfield White City attracts more than 30 million annual visitors, and the kiosk has been designed to lower the barriers for independent companies to access premium retail spaces, utilising the footfall from retailers such as Sephora, Lush, Mango, and John Lewis, which are close by.

Co.lective retail incubator kiosk coming to Westfield White City Credits: Co.lective

Rabheru said in a statement: “This is retail done differently, conscious, collaborative, and community-first. We’re creating an experience where independent brands can connect with real customers, tell their stories, and grow visibility in a way that’s impactful, affordable, and memorable.

“From the moment consumers see the crate-style kiosks, they’re pulled into a story of discovery. Each kiosk becomes a vessel of values, waiting to be unpacked by curious, conscious shoppers. And when they do? They don’t just shop, they join the culture.”

On the Co.lective website, the retail incubator said it was looking for “purpose-led retail-ready brands with a great story to share,” within the home, candles and home fragrance, decor, gift, stationery, fashion, fashion accessories, pet accessories, jewellery, beauty, skin and haircare, and wellness sectors.

Participating brands will receive a dedicated space in the kiosk, including lockable storage, with prices starting from 100 pounds a week.