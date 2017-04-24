Westgate Oxford adds to fashion line-up

Westgate Oxford, the new shopping centre to open in Oxford this October, has added another 6 retailers including Levi’s and Skechers to its line-up.

The new 800,000 square foot shopping centre, will be anchored by a 140,000 square foot John Lewis and will offer the Oxford area a strong mix of designer and high street fashion retailers, including Michael Kors, Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein who have already signed up to units.

The latest mix of retailers, launched to make the six-month countdown to the opening, includes Levi’s, Skechers, Cath Kidston and Seasalt Cornwall, among the fashion names added to the retail mix. In addition, Molton Brown London and Acuitis have signed on to units, as has restaurants Shawa Lebanese Grill, Rola Wala and Benito’s Hat.

The 440 million pound development is aiming to transform the city’s retail offering, as well as attract a high number of aspirational brands who want to capture the expected retail spend of over 1 billion pounds by the 15 million people that will visit Westgate Oxford each year.

Naomi Howard, leasing director at Land Securities said: “Today marks a significant milestone in our journey to create one of the UK’s largest and most highly anticipated retail and leisure destinations to open this year.

“In exactly six months, we will open our doors to the public, bringing them a vibrant blend of luxury and high street retail stores to be explored, alongside some of the most exciting food and drink brands the region will have to offer. We are thrilled to announce today’s new signings – who will be joined by more new names in the coming weeks.”

The new signings announced join a premium and high street line-up that includes Mint Velvet, Gant, Guess, Ted Baker, Cos, & Other Stories, Russell and Bromley and Victoria’s Secret Pink.

Photo: Courtsey of Westgate Oxford