Westgate to open its doors on October 24, 2017

Westgate Oxford, the new shopping centre to open in Oxford, it set to officially open its doors to the public on October 24, 2017.

The new 800,000 square foot shopping centre, which aims to transform fashion retail in the area, launch date ensures that retailers will be able to benefit from the upcoming Christmas trading period.

"Westgate Oxford is one of the largest and most highly anticipated retail and leisure destinations of 2017 and so we’re excited to announce that we’ll be opening its doors to the public on 24th October," commented Bert Martin, Development Director for the Westgate Oxford Alliance. "Visitors to Westgate can expect a first-class line-up of retail, food and leisure brands that will further cement Oxford as one of the most attractive cities in the country to spend time in."

At the moment Westgate Oxford currently stands at 70 percent pre-let, with fashion retailers such as Mint Velvet, Ted Baker, and Calvin Klein opening stores in the new shopping centre. These high street retailers will sit alongside of the 140,000 square foot John Lewis flagship store, which acts as the anchor to the centre. "Oxford has long been a sought after location for us so we’re really excited to see the scheme becoming a reality and becoming part of this great city," added Tim Harrison, Director of Store Development for John Lewis.

Located in the heart of Oxford city centre, the new shopping centre will see the west end of the city undergo a complete transformation, which includes the opening of more than 100 new stores, 25 restaurants and cafes as well as span of new public spaces created to blend seamlessly with the surrounding area. "The opening of Westgate Oxford is another landmark moment in the transformation of Oxford city centre. It will create more than 3,000 jobs and training opportunities for people living in and around the city," said Councillor Bob Price of the Oxford City Council.

"As well as shopping in an exciting and attractive environment, visitors will be able to enjoy the huge range of outstanding cultural and entertainment venues around the city centre, including the new Curzon cinema in the Westgate Centre and a programme of entertainment in the new square outside the John Lewis store."

CGI Image: Courtesy of Westgate Oxford