Westminster Council opens pop-up for emerging independent businesses

Westminster City Council is teaming up with Heart of London Business Alliance, GPE, and Appear Here to open a pop-up boutique for 12 emerging independent businesses to “give them the opportunity to be part of the West End’s retail offer”.

The pop-up will take over unit 12 in Piccadilly Arcade, between Piccadilly and Jermyn Street, and will house 12 creative design brands, which are “passionate about craftsmanship, creativity and sustainability,” with each month the unit acting as a living laboratory and working studio for a new and exciting brand.

The brands selected to be part of the year-long takeover at 12 Piccadilly Arcade include L. Saha, Lone Design Club, L.E.J London, Angie Power, CQ Studio, Supernaturae, Tsau, and Clio Peppiatt. With Westminster City Council adding that more brands to be announced soon.

Debbie Jackson, executive director for growth, planning and housing at Westminster City Council, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to launch our latest pop up at 12 Piccadilly Arcade in partnership with Appear Here, GPE and Heart of London Business Alliance. Since May 2021, Westminster City Council has been working with property owners and Business Improvement Districts, as we have recovered from the pandemic, to enable up-and-coming values-led brands to pop up for free in vacant retail space, growing their brand and profile, while permanent occupiers are sought."

The pop-up is part of the Council’s wider programme of events and activations to rejuvenate Westminster’s West End offering, to drive footfall to the area and use vacant retail space to enable small scale businesses, homegrown brands and emerging creative talent to showcase in Central London.

Philippa O’Flynn, portfolio manager at GPE, added: “Piccadilly Arcade is an iconic location for unique retailers, and this is a really exciting opportunity to help support a variety of forward-thinking sustainable fashion brands. These retailers are committed to fostering businesses that care about the environment, and it’s crucial we take the time to collaborate with our trusted partners across London to provide space that will help them, and the capital, thrive.”