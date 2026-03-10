Wet weather impacts February sales

UK retail sales saw limited growth in February as subdued consumer spending weighed on performance across much of the sector. Over the four weeks from February 1 to 28, total retail sales increased 1.1 percent year-on-year, matching growth recorded in February 2025 but falling below the 12-month average growth of 2.3 percent, according to new figures from the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

Food sales rose 2.9 percent YoY, up from 2.3 percent growth in the same period last year, but still below the 12-month average of 3.8 percent. Non-food sales, however, declined 0.4 percent YoY, compared to flat growth in February 2025 and below the 12-month average increase of 1.0 percent.

In-store non-food sales edged up 0.2 percent YoY, improving from a decline of 1.0 percent last year, though remaining below the 12-month average growth of 1.0 percent. Online non-food sales fell 1.3 percent, compared to growth of 1.9 percent in February 2025. The online penetration rate for non-food purchases slipped slightly to 36.1 percent, down from 36.3 percent a year earlier and below the 12-month average of 37.3 percent.

Commenting on the results, Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said: “February’s grey, wet weather hit retail sales hard. Spending was weak across most categories, online and instore, as households pulled back after Christmas and January’s rebound. Food sales were flat in real terms as shoppers tightened their belts.”

Dickinson added that Valentine’s Day provided a bright spot, with jewellery, watches and perfume performing better as consumers continued to treat loved ones.

Meanwhile, Linda Ellett, UK head of consumer, retail and leisure at KPMG, said health and wellbeing purchases supported modest monthly growth, but excluding food and drink, the momentum was not strong enough to sustain wider non-food sales. She added that ongoing cost pressures and constrained consumer spending continue to challenge many retailers, driving efficiency initiatives and technological transformation across the sector.