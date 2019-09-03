What Goes Around Comes Around launches new NYC concept space

Luxury vintage retailerWhat Goes Around Comes Around (WGACA) has opened a new concept space behind its New York City flagship on West Broadway in SoHo.

Called The Vault, the concept space will feature exclusive drops and curated collections, as well as provide a platform to bring partnered collaborations to life. A company statement describes The Vault as "housing a dedicated vintage period collection alongside a range of luxury items and textiles for style inspiration."

The Vault opened on September 3 to coincide with New York Fashion Week. The space's first activation is created in partnership with LG Electronics, showcasing a new technology called the LG Styler that refreshes wardrobe items. The activation, NYFW LG Styler Refresh Suite, was designed as a sustainable way for NYFW attendees to refresh between shows. A select roster of top influencers, editors and VIPs will be invited to test out the LG Styler and browse a curated selection of WGACA's luxury vintage pieces.

The LG Styler is a steam clothing care system that uses 100 percent pure steam and no chemicals. It refreshes clothing and reduces wrinkles and odors within 20 minutes, thus extending a garment's usability between washes. The LG Styler is certified as asthma and allergy friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

"Sustainability is one of the pillars of our business, and being able to integrate LG Styler into our NYFW Styling Suite is the perfect way to showcase fashion and technology in a unique and experiential way, and to enhance the experience for our favorite influencers and industry insiders.,"” Seth Weisser, WGACA's co-founder & CEO, said in a statement.