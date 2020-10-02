WhatsApp introduces initiative to help small businesses

The Watford Borough Council has partnered up with WhatsApp to create the UK’s first ‘WhatsApp High Street’ of businesses.

The Council has worked with WhatsApp as its pilot company, as part of the programme, experts from WhatsApp are providing training for an initial group of 12 local businesses on Market Street.

The messenger app is providing local businesses with training on WhatsApp Business, to help them manage and connect with their customers and manage the challenges faced by Covid-19. There are over 50 million users of the WhatsApp Business App worldwide.

Elected Mayor Peter Taylor from Watford Borough Council, said in a statement: “I’m delighted a global brand like WhatsApp has chosen to work with us on this initiative, which is the first of its kind in the UK. Local businesses are vital to our economy, bringing jobs and so much character to our town.

“We are committed to working with them to ensure Watford’s economy succeeds as we open up after a difficult period of lockdown. Digital skills and new technology are at the heart of our plans for the borough, which is why we are helping local businesses to adapt to the new circumstances we find ourselves in.”

Research conducted by YouGov, surveying 750 businesses, showed that 65 percent of small businesses in the UK have seen a decrease in footfall due to the pandemic, with public concerns over social distancing (43 percent) being the prevalent factor for consumers not shopping in-store.

The majority (82 percent) of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have increased their use of online tools during the pandemic, however 48 percent of the smallest companies (less than ten employees) also chose to do so.

For the functionality of their businesses, 37 percent stated that wanted help to improve their customer communication, 33 percent to assist with digital upskilling and 30 percent for market assistance.

Dan Lenan, WhatsApp Partnerships Manager, said: “As high streets all over the country struggle with the economic downturn and with the huge challenges presented by Coronavirus, it is more important than ever for us all to support local businesses and keep our high streets alive and thriving.

“Whether it’s helping a retailer fulfil online orders, a restaurant to become a take away, or a beauty salon to communicate social distancing rules, the WhatsApp Business App can help people steer their business through these difficult times. We are very happy to partner with Watford to support their business community and to show that digital tools can support their recovery.”