WhereWolf to open pop-up in Covent Garden

WhereWolf, the first digital shopping app for high streets, designed to make in-store inventories searchable for shoppers to check size and store availability in real time, will debut its first ever pop-up shop in the UK at St Martin’s Courtyard in Covent Garden, London this week.

Open from August 3 to 15, the 1,700 square foot store located at 6 Slingsby Place will span across two floors and will feature a range of products from several leading British and European independent designers such as Emin and Paul, Rachel Entwistle, Blake Mill, and Eudia.

Collections will be a combination of products currently available as well as a preview of their upcoming collections, all digitally updated every hour, which aims to share how the app inspired by the ‘digital shopper’ can demonstrate the future of retail through a combination of its digital shopping app and pop-up to create a more “reliable high street experience”, said the brand.

In addition, the pop-up store will provide a programme of fashion masterclasses and workshops, offering exclusive and intimate sessions that introduce shoppers to the brand owners and allow them to interact with the product.

Dhruv Bonnerjee, founder and chief executive at WhereWolf, said in a press release: “We are very excited to launch our first UK pop-up in St Martin’s Courtyard, one of London’s most bustling and fashionable neighbourhoods.

“The constant high footfall at this central London location makes it the ideal destination for us to share our vision for the future of retail. We are looking forward to sharing our vision of how the high street needs to be digitally transformed in order to offer something unique for consumers in the future.”

‘Digital Shopper’ WhereWolf opening pop-up to demonstrate future of retail

The WhereWolf concept is a first of its kind, and as well as driving footfall to stores, it provides an alternative to e-commerce services such as click and collect, as it works in real-time and can be collected immediately, rather than the industry practice of up to 48 hours.

The app, which can detect the location of consumers and allow them to search for products in high street stores nearby, also has a price drop feature, which enables customers to be notified if the price of their selected product drops in store so they can come into the shop and buy it.

Charles Owen, portfolio executive at Shaftesbury, added on behalf of Longmartin Properties: “WhereWolf choosing St Martin’s Courtyard for their first UK pop-up shows not only the quality and popularity of the destination but also our ability to provide a platform on which to showcase innovative retail concepts for brands that are at the forefront of the industry.

“By marrying the traditional bricks and mortar store with a digital shopping assistant, WhereWolf will add something totally new and inspiring to our strong line-up.”

Images: courtesy of WhereWolf