Whering the ‘Clueless’ app opens first pop-up

Digital wardrobe app Whering has opened its first physical pop-up in London’s Soho for Second Hand September to showcase its care and repair services, normalise fashion rental and host events.

Located at 5 Upper John Street, the pop-up aims to reflect Whering’s core ethos and has been designed to be a space for education, collaboration and fashion, with a focus on sustainability and climate-conscious consumerism.

Whering will house its recently launched ‘Caring Partners’ concept to help prolong the lifecycle of clothes by allowing its users to find services to care for their wardrobe. Partners such as Kair and Sojo will feature alongside a drop-off point for customers to book repairs in-store, make garment cleaning and alterations.

The space will also promote normalising rental as a greener way of experimenting with fashion, with Hirestreet pieces available to rent directly in-store for the entire duration of the pop-up.

Whering will use the pop-up to host a range of events to help celebrate, educate, and re-evaluate consumers relationship with fashion and climate. These will include intimate supper clubs, panel talks and DIY workshops with some of the industry’s leading voices within sustainability.

In addition, Whering will also celebrate one of its inspirations, ‘Clueless’ with a screening of the 1995 movie.

Bianca Rangecroft, founder and chief executive of Whering, said in a statement: “Whering is about promoting a culture of caring for your clothes - and what better way than to bring to life all the components of a green closet: care, use, rent and buy pre-loved.

“We want to offer an alternative to one-off, throw-away purchases, whilst still getting that newness fix without creating unnecessary waste. Our ethos is all about making way for a new generation of closets and empowering our community to think about longevity and making the most of what they own.”

Samantha Bain-Mollison, retail director at Shaftesbury, added: “We are delighted to support Whering with their pop-up space for this brilliant concept. Shaftesbury is passionate about encouraging sustainability values and experiences for the Carnaby consumer and we are excited to see the Whering vision come to life.”

The Whering pop-up is open until September 29.

Image: courtesy of Whering

Image: courtesy of Whering