Whistles to open new retail concept in Covent Garden

London-based premium womenswear retailer Whistles, part of TFG London, will open a new store concept for the brand in Covent Garden in September.

The 3,669 square foot flagship store at 117 Long Acre in London’s Covent Garden will span two floors and showcase a new retail concept, characterised by its “signature contemporary design with a gallery-inspired aesthetic and digital screens”.

The new store will open on September 11 and house Whistles’ complete womenswear collection, including Whistles Wedding, Petites, and Limited-Edition collections, all available in UK 04-20 sizes.

Caraline Money, global retail director at Whistles, said in a statement: "London is Whistles’ home and central to the brands DNA, so further expanding our store portfolio throughout the city, forms a crucial role in our UK expansion plans.

“We have built a loyal, ever-growing customer here, who love our distinctive designs and effortless approach to dressing so it's great we will have more visibility in key locations like the West End.

“Our new store strategy is focused on opening bigger, better stores on prominent high streets and within premium shopping districts like Long Acre to showcase the wider collections to our customers and enhance their shopping experience in-store."