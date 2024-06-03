White Stuff to expand presence into 10 more Marks & Spencer stores

British department store giant Marks & Spencer is set to expand the presence of fashion retailer White Stuff into 10 more of its stores throughout 2024.

It builds on the already existing relationship between the duo which first formed in 2021 when White Stuff joined Marks & Spencer’s ‘Brands at M&S’ online platform.

Now, the brand will ultimately be present in 20 of Marks & Spencer’s UK stores, with the retailer’s Southampton, Watford and Sheffield branches to debut White Stuff this month.

According to White Stuff, such third-party brand link-ups are a key element of its transformation strategy, working towards its goal of becoming a “multi-channel, modern lifestyle brand”.

Its link with Marks & Spencer has allowed it to reach a wider customer base, the brand noted in a release, leading it to become one of the most popular third-party brands among the retailer’s customers.

As such, White Stuff CEO, Jo Jenkins, called the partnership a “huge success” with this latest expansion reflecting “the growing demand for White Stuff’s unique designs across the UK”.

Jenkins continued: “We’re looking forward to bringing White Stuff to even more customers visiting M&S, and we’re confident they’ll love our high-quality sustainable fabrics and colourful styles that will see them through spring, summer and beyond.”