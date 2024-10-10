White Stuff to open first airport store in London Gatwick

British retailer White Stuff is preparing to open its first airport store in London Gatwick, where it will put an emphasis on travel-inspired goods.

Set to open in late November, it will be the first store of the brand to be located within an airport and will further build on a wider retail expansion plan that has already been fuelled by a series of store openings and new concessions across the UK.

The 1,044 square foot space will house both womenswear and menswear ranges, as well as seasonal items for holidays. It will also feature White Stuff’s new mobile payment system, allowing customers to pay from anywhere in the shop instead of a cash desk.

In a release, White Stuff trading director, Tracey Verghese, said: “Opening our first airport store is a major milestone for White Stuff, introducing our brand to many more customers every year. Our unique designs and quality fabrics will be a great addition to London Gatwick’s portfolio of brands.

“London Gatwick marks our eighth opening or relocation in 2024, as we continue to extend White Stuff’s reach and customer base. We can’t wait to meet all the travellers, especially those who may not have experienced White Stuff before.”

White Stuff will be located in London Gatwick’s newly redeveloped North Terminal departure lounge, where more than 10 million pounds has already been invested into a contemporary upgrade.