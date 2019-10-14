White Stuff to open pop-up shop for Christmas

Fashion and lifestyle retailer White Stuff is to open its first-ever pop-up shop in time for Christmas in London’s St Pancras International rail station.

The pop-up will run from November 4 to December 24 and will offer an of gifting product across womenswear, menswear, kidswear and homeware from the brand’s ‘Beyond Splendiferous’ Christmas collection.

Key pieces will include festive decorations, winter accessories, stocking fillers and exclusive ‘With Love from London’ products, which will be part of the retailer’s 3-for-2 offer.

Special features of the pop-up will also include a 7ft polar bear sculpture, and the opportunity to personalise Christmas cards.

Jo Jenkins, chief executive at White Stuff, said in a statement: “We’re delighted to be opening our first pop-up which will offer a one-stop-shop for gift buying this festive season. We hope to make Christmas shopping just that little bit easier for those in and around the Kings Cross area, at what is always a very busy time of year. We look forward to launching our pop-up in just a few weeks’ time.”