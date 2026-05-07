Why Never Fully Dressed chose Amsterdam's Nine Streets for its first Dutch pop-up

British brand Never Fully Dressed (NFD) is testing the waters in the Netherlands. The label, known for its colourful prints and 'multi-way' styling, is opening up its first pop-up in the well-known shopping area Nine Streets (De Negen Straatjes). Founder Lucy Aylen tells FashionUnited all that you need to know about the retail presence.

Why is now the right time for a pop-up in the Netherlands?

We have seen steady online growth in the Netherlands as a key market for us, with a highly engaged customer that already knows and loves the brand. Having shot with Netherlands-based influencer Lizzy vd Ligt, we saw a real appetite for in-person experiences. This felt like the perfect moment to meet the community where they are. With Amsterdam having a strong fashion identity and openness to expressive style the brand alignment was already there.

Never Fully Dressed in Amsterdam. Credits: Never Fully Dressed

What made you choose the Nine Streets area in Amsterdam?

The Nine Streets has a really unique, independent spirit mirroring our own brand values. The mix of curated boutiques, creativity and a more personal shopping experience felt like the perfect space for our first pop up store in the Netherlands.

To what extent is this pop-up a test to see whether a permanent store in the Netherlands would be relevant?

This is definitely an opportunity for us to learn more about our Dutch community in a real life setting. While we have online data, there’s nothing quite like connecting face-to-face with our community.

You offer sizes ranging from UK 6 to UK 28. How does that inclusivity translate into the inventory of a temporary pop-up? Will the full size range be physically available in-store?

Inclusivity is at the core of NFD; it’s really important to us that the pop-up reflects that too. We have the full size range in the space and where we cannot hold multiple lines we will make it easy for the customer to order in store for home delivery.

Never Fully Dressed in Amsterdam. Credits: Never Fully Dressed

Are there specific items or collections that you expect will resonate particularly well with the Amsterdam/Dutch market compared to the UK or the US?

Our European customer is similar in the way they shop; they love effortless, head to toe outfits which can be styled with individual creativity. We find our day-to-night styles and layering staples resonate best, with the inclusion of our bold prints across all for statement styling.

What defines success for this pop-up? Are you mainly looking at sales figures, or are brand awareness and community growth in the Benelux equally important?

For us success is about building in person connections, meeting our community while introducing the brand to new customers through a creative pop-up space. Growing brand awareness and strengthening our sense of community are key goals alongside commercial performance across the region and beyond.

The brand is known for its bold prints and designs. Will this aesthetic also be reflected in the pop-up space itself?

The pop-up space will be a physical extension of the brand - bold, colourful, fun and full of feel-good vibes, taking May and June’s print story accents throughout the design.

Never Fully Dressed in Amsterdam. Credits: Never Fully Dressed

How many stores does Never Fully Dressed currently have, and what are your future retail ambitions?

NFD stores are currently in East London and New York, both are spaces that bring the brand to life amongst UK and US communities through joyful, feel-good, inclusive dressing. Future retail ambitions include East and Central London stores, as well as an increase in permanent stores across the US .

What have you learned so far from operating your own physical stores?

The value of real life connections and empowerment. Our stores are a real reflection of who we are which comes to life through our community in person. They are safe spaces for women to shop and embrace their own personal style while feeling represented. Starting as a market stall NFD grew to the brand it is today through community and honesty. Our customers are so amazing at giving feedback which we take on board and implement across all areas from design, production, merch to launch.

The pop-up is open from the 7th of May until the 17th of May on Keizersgracht 349 in Amsterdam.