Wires Glasses pop-up at Selfridges runs until July 15

Shoppers have until sunday, July 15, to visit Wires Glasses’ pop-up store at Selfridges’ personalisation area. The store features a curated selection of glasses by the London-based eyewear startup, as well as a special edition pair of sunglasses inspired by Selfridges’ heritage and its iconic building at Oxford Street.

Founded by designer Yair Neuman and actress Lily Cole, Wires Glasses offers glasses created from a single piece of wire and interchangeable, 3D printed lenses. The aim of the brand is to reduce waste and extend the product’s lifecycle, as consumers don’t need to buy a new pair of glasses if they want to change their look.

Photo: courtesy of Wires Glasses