WIT Fitness announces partnership with CrossFit

London-based sportswear retailer, WIT Fitness has announced an e-commerce and retail partnership with CrossFit.

The multi-year deal includes an official online CrossFit store along with CrossFit branded attire to be sold at the WIT Fitness London flagship store, with the potential to expand to multiple physical stores globally.

WIT will also support CrossFit with future in-house products and have a presence at CrossFit events such as the CrossFit Games.

“We’re immensely proud to work with CrossFit to help facilitate the growth of the sport and meet the ever-increasing demand from fitness fans around the world,” Dan Williams, founder of WIT Fitness said in a statement.

He continued, “The partnership with CrossFit now further allows us to access a new, significant, and engaged international pool of consumers and provide them with the training products they deserve.

“The partnership will also accelerate WIT’s move into expanding our bricks and mortar presence both in the US and in the EU, with an investment round pending in 2022 to fund this.”

CrossFit has a global community of over four million people and 15 thousand affiliate gyms worldwide.