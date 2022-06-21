Womenswear brand With Nothing Underneath opens first standalone store

British womenswear brand With Nothing Underneath (WNU) has opened its first standalone store in Belgravia, London.

The 1,193 square foot space is located at 47 Elizabeth Street next to existing fashion brands ME+EM and NRBY.

WNU creates timeless shirts inspired by men’s tailoring but “perfectly adjusted for women”. The brand describes its products as “laid back, timeless, and effortless”.

Pip Durell, the founder of WNU and a former Vogue stylist and Tatler editor, said: “We are excited to be opening our first store, offering consumers the space in which to shop and discover our brand in a quintessentially British neighbourhood.

“Our sustained growth since opening, and our loyal customer base, has meant that we felt confident in taking the leap to invest in our first bricks and mortar store.”