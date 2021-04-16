Womenswear designers Isabel Manns and Taylor Yates to open London pop-up

British womenswear designers Isabel Manns and Taylor Yates are opening a London pop-up store next Monday at 96 Marylebone High Street with Maryle Village.

Isabel Manns describes itself as a conscious fashion brand “marrying innovation and creativity with sustainability”. The label centres around three key pillars: reversibility, sustainability and ‘British Made’.

The new pop-up will showcase Isabel Manns’s entire range of old collections, as well as pieces from the new collection that are yet to be dropped online. One-to-one appointments with the designer herself can be made beforehand, which will give customers a 20 percent saving on purchases made in-store.

Founded by the mother-daughter duo, Karen and Ellen Yates, Taylor Yates is an understated luxury bag label centring itself around “familial values, social responsibility and sustainability”.

The brand’s entire collection will also be available at the pop-up, ranging from small bag essentials such as Tilly Mini Hobo and Elsie to large everyday bags like Alice and Mavis Drawstring. The store will also be carrying small goods

The brand will have small goods available in-store including cardholders and notebooks from the new re:claimed range made from waste material from the production process. For every Taylor Yates bag sold in-store, two trees will be planted during the opening week in collaboration with TreeApp.

Additionally, 10 percent of all in-store purchases at the pop-up will be donated to Maggie’s Cancer Charity.

In line with government guides, the pop-up shop will initially allow up to six customers in-store and will later relax with the guidelines.