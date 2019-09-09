Woolrich opens doors to new NYC flagship store

Woolrich has made its way to New York. The outerwear apparel brand has opened a new flagship in New York City's Soho neighborhood. Located at 121 Wooster Street, the new store is the company's first in the city and fourth in the country.

The 4,000-square-meter space demonstrates Woolrich's goal of providing customers with a high-quality and dynamic shopping experience. The brand partnered with Soho-based coffee company Ground Support Café for an in-store café so customers can have coffee while shopping.

Woolrich has also teamed with Italian tech company Techno Alpin to bring an element of nature into the store so shoppers can envision the outerwear products in an outdoor space. Techno Alpin has created a multi-sensory snow experience for Woolrich, which will allow customers to try out products in extreme weather conditions like snow storms or freezing temperatures. The snow room will open in the new store this fall.

"In my business in Milan, I experimented with historical storytelling, sensory experience and the integration of city and nature," Andrea Canè, Woolrich's global creative director, said in a statement. "The New York flagship store is the natural evolution of it and gives the feeling of returning home in harmony with our American roots."

Image: Woolrich