Work begins at Designer Outlet Cotswolds

Work has begun on Designer Outlet Cotswolds, a major 180-acre mixed-use development in Gloucester, the first phase of which is set to open in 2022.

Led by Cheltenham-based property developer Robert Hitchins, the development will comprise a designer outlet and lifestyle retail destination, a flagship garden centre, homes and a range of local amenities.

The architect for Designer Outlet Cotswolds and the Dobbies Garden Centre is Roberts Limbrick, based in Gloucester.

The Designer Outlet Cotswolds will provide up to 90 stores, restaurants and cafés in a Cotswold-style village environment. The site will also include 850 homes complete with a school, local centre and recreation facilities.

Gordon Jeynes, technical and residential development director of Robert Hitchins, said in a statement: “We are delighted that the infrastructure has now commenced. When completed, this will - in addition to the on-site works - include major improvements to the A46 fronting the development and improvements to Junction 9 of the M5.”

The development is situated immediately adjacent to junction 9 of the M5 motorway near Tewkesbury, with nearby towns including Cheltenham, Gloucester, Worcester, Solihull and Hereford.

Simon Tothill, property and development director of Robert Hitchins, said: “We’re proud to be delivering such an attractive development into the Tewkesbury area and to be creating more than 1,000 jobs in the local area.

“It’s important that such developments progress as efficiently as possible through the planning and construction stages to create employment opportunities, especially to enable the area to bounce back from the effects of the pandemic. These are ‘real jobs’ and we all need to work together to promote success. As a result, our mixed-use scheme will be a great addition to this part of the West Country.”