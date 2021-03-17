Work begins on Grantham Designer Outlet Village

Work has begun on a new designer outlet in the East Midlands that could create up to 1,500 full and part-time jobs once it opens in 2023.

The Grantham Designer Outlet Village, which is being developed by Grantham-based property investor Buckminster, aims to provide “a major boost to the area’s long-term economic future”, bringing 100 million pounds of inward investment.

Richard Tollemache, chairman at Buckminster, said in a statement: “The Grantham Designer Outlet Village offers us not only the opportunity to create one of the UK’s most successful outlet retail destinations, but to build a better future for our community in Grantham.

“As a family-run, Grantham-based business we are incredibly passionate about this project because we believe in the benefits it will bring to the area: new jobs, new investment and new visitors to the town centre. The Grantham Designer Outlet Village will be absolutely driven by its contribution to our local economy and society from day one.”

The outlet village will feature up to 90 stores, restaurants and coffee shops in its first phase, with up to 50 more proposed for phase two. Once complete, it is projected to achieve turnover of 400 pounds per square foot initially, rising to 500 pounds per square foot in the second phase.