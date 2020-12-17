Wrangler announces its first launch in China via Tmall

Kontoor Brands has launched its Wranger label in China for the first time, through a new partnership with Alibaba's Tmall e-commerce platform.

Wrangler's product lines are now available for purchase via Tmall.

The company has had its sights set on expanding to Chinese retail for over a year; in a press release, Kontoor said that it has identified China as a key area of focus as it considers its international strategy.

“One of Kontoor’s core strategic priorities includes expanding to new markets and geographies," Scott Baxter, president and CEO of Kontoor Brands, commented. "Launching our iconic Wrangler brand in China, one of the fastest growing consumer markets in the world, is a key step toward that effort."