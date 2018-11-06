Wrangler unveils Freddie Mercury-inspired Bohemian Rhapsody Collection

Freddie Mercury was never one to shy away from making a fashion statement. The Queen lead vocalist’s wardrobe was always an eclectic mix of sartorial brilliance. Today, in homage to the star and alongside the recent release of Queen biographical film Bohemian Rhapsody, US jean manufacturer Wrangler has announced a limited-edition Queen-inspired collection.

Made in collaboration with music lifestyle brand Lyric Culture, the collection contains a mix of jeans, t-shirts and jackets printed with lyrics from some of Queen's most memorable hits such as “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “We Are the Champions,” and “Killer Queen.” Prices in the collection range from 39-159 US dollars.

Wrangler produced the trademark pair of jeans that Mercury wore during Queen’s 1985 Live Aid performance. "Wrangler has a long history of celebrating music," Jenni Broyles, vice president and general manager of Wrangle, said in an interview with Billboard. "Since 1947 we've partnered with legendary recording artists, supported music festivals and events all around, and for us we view both music and our brand as a connector.”

Broyles continued: “We've been on the likes of George Strait and Garth Brooks, but we've also been on the likes of Jimi Hendrix and Lady Gaga. Our brand has stood the test of time, and has been on the backs of music legends throughout the entirety of our seventy-three year history."

Photo credit: Wrangler