Wyse preps for fourth store amid retail expansion

Womenswear brand Wyse London has announced that it will be opening a new store at the end of September. Located on Stonegate in York, North Yorkshire, the store will be the brand’s fourth physical site, underlining its commitment to a wider retail expansion across the UK.

The retail space resides in a Grade II listed, 693 square foot unit, where the brand has merged the existing feel of the store, reflected in a decorative facade and stained glass, with its own identity. Wyse’s full seasonal offering will be available at the site, which will also serve as a hub for customer events.

Speaking on the opening, Kara Groves, chief executive officer of Wyse London, expressed excitement over the new location, adding: “Wyse first and foremost is a direct-to-consumer brand, so to expand our bricks-and-mortar presence into the North of England for the first time is an exciting moment for us to welcome both new and loyal customers.”

Groves then confirmed plans to further expand into new markets and locations over the next 12 to 18 months, with new stores expected both nationally and internationally. The York store is the second Wyse location to open outside of London.