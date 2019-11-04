Xupes to open first UK retail store

Xupes, one of the UK’s leading pre-owned luxury e-tailers, who specialise in vintage handbags, time pieces and luxury jewellery, is set to open its first UK retail store later this month.

The debut UK store will be located in the City of London, between Cornhill street and adjacent to Hermès and Louis Vuitton, and will be focused on retailing Xupes’s pre-owned collection of watches, handbags, jewellery and artworks.

“We are extremely excited to be launching our first retail space in the UK in such a prominent location and amongst some of the world’s most exclusive brands, which we actually stock ourselves,” said Xupes co-founder Joseph McKenzie in a statement. “Buying pre-owned not only makes financial sense for customers, but also provides access to vintage and classic designs that aren’t available from retailers any more. Add in the sustainability factor and we think it’s a proposition that really resonates with a lot of people.”

E-commerce has been the focus for the ten-year-old family owned business until recently, however, with over 50 percent of its customers visiting their Hertfordshire based showroom before purchasing, Xupes has realised the importance of a physical presence when it comes to selling pre-owned.

“It is the nature of the items we sell, and our aim is to offer service and quality, instilling confidence in our authentication and guarantees we offer. Once customers have found us online, and then visit us in person they really understand what we are trying to achieve,” explained McKenzie.

Xupes continues retail expansion with debut UK store

The Royal Exchange Xupes store is scheduled to open later this month, with the pre-owned e-tailer appointing Formroom as their commercial design agency to transform the store and encompass as much of the digital experience as possible.

McKenzie, added: “The aim is to create an interactive and immersive customer experience which showcases our online origins and encourages clients to transition from the world of digital to real-time whilst encapsulating our personal, unique service.

“We have a genuine love for the products we sell and understand the important roles they can play in people's lives, whether that be marking a career milestone, a gift for a loved one, or becoming an heirloom to pass down the family. We want to help anyone who aspires to own one of these beautiful pieces of design and offer an enjoyable and trustworthy way of purchasing it, whether that be in one of our showrooms or via our website.”

Xupes’s first UK store follows their recent retail expansion into the Dutch market. At the beginning of August, Xupes launched their first pop-up concession in de Bijenkorf’s flagship store on Dam Square, Amsterdam, and in July it opened its first office in mainland Europe in Amsterdam’s wealthy “oud-zuid” district that acts as both a by-appointment retail space and an office for the expanding team.

Xupes is a family run business, originally established in 2009 by young entrepreneur and self-taught businessman, Joseph McKenzie and his father Frank. Today, Xupes employs more than 50 staff, with multiple offices and showrooms across the UK and the Netherlands.

Images: courtesy of Xupes