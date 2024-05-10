Y.Chroma launches debut pop-up retail experience at Rothmans NY

Emerging premium menswear brand Y.Chroma is launching its first ever pop-up store at Rothmans, New York, the largest independently owned menswear store in the nation.

Officially debuting on May 10, the pop-up sees the Lisbon-based brand introduce a curated selection of its more popular styles, such as the Skyline Pant, Sevilla Shirt and Varial Shirt-cut Jacket series. The new partnership between the brand and New York-based menswear boutique will give both new and existing customers a fresh and enhanced experience of the Y.Chroma brand.

"We're pleased to partner with Rothmans, a force in the menswear industry, for Y.Chroma's first in-store pop-up experience," said Max Israel, founder and creative director of Y.Chroma, in a statement. "Choosing Rothmans as our venue for our first New York brick-and-mortar presence was an easy choice. They're iconic, and generations of New York men have trusted them to bring the best of the best."

Targeting Generation X men, Y.Chroma aims to transform the conventional "forgettability uniform" of blue blazers and polar fleece vests, as termed by Israel. The brand integrates skate and surf aesthetics into its designs, resonating with individuals on a transformative style journey and challenging mainstream professional attire.

"Y.Chroma will make a great addition to Rothmans' brand portfolio," said Ken Giddon, co-owner of Rothmans in a statement. "We take pride in discovering rising brands to offer a unique selection for our customers and Y.Chroma fits right into that approach. We're confident that our customers will be drawn to this new addition, given the style and quality of Y.Chroma's products."

Since its 2022 launch, Y.Chroma has become one of the menswear industry's fastest-growing brands and is expected to increase its sales by 700 percent by year-end. The brand was featured as one of eight emerging brands at this year's New York Fashion Week and was a prominent brand at New York Men's Day this January.

"I looked around this packed room at our show during New York Fashion Week and realized we have this almost religious following of New York customers. It was fantastic, and I knew we needed to find a way to make Y.Chroma more accessible to them," added Israel. "The enthusiasm is remarkable, and we are grateful for the significant growth we've experienced this year. Introducing an in-store shopping experience will undoubtedly propel our expansion efforts even further."