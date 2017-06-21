YNAP launches Isabel Marant webshop

London - Parisian fashion brand Isabel Marant has launched its own dedicated webshop today in partnership with Yoox Net-a-Porter Group online flagship stores.

The new e-commerce platform, which was developed to ensure customers have access to the widest range of Isabel Marant products online, features the brand's fall/winter 2017 collections from Isabel Marant, Isabel Marant Etoile, as wells as handbags and accessories lines.

In addition, the web shop also features a special section, named 'la valise d'Isabel' which will feature the designer's point of view on the current collection on a biweekly basis. To mark the worldwide launch of the new platform, Marant is also set to unveil her brand-new packaging, developed with German painter Katrin Bremermann.

The Parisian designer is also set to offer a unique experience to the first 500 customers. The debut 500 shoppers who make a purchase via the webshop are set to receive a special gift. The new website, www.isabelmarant.com is available in 6 languages. includes 9 currencies and offers worldwide shipping to 101 countries around the world.

Founded in 1994, Isabel Marant has developed her eponymous label into a highly successful brand that gained worldwide recognition for her own aesthetic of Parisian cool and irreverent feminity.